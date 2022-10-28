Christmas Village Returning To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Not to be dramatic, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Baltimore City is gearing up for the season.

The popular Christmas Village is returning to the Inner Harbor and this year is expected to be bigger than ever with a record number of vendors.

More than 55 vendors are expected to join the village this winter launching on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24 running through Christmas Eve. The preview weekend will begin on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

As always, the outdoor area is free and the heated festival tent will be free on the first two weekends. After that, the cost is $5 for adults.

The attraction will take over Light Street and will feature the 30-foot tall Glühwein Pyramid, 65-foot-tall illuminated Ferris Wheel, the Christmas Village Carousel, and, of course, pictures with Santa.

There will also be food offerings.

Christmas Village Project Manager Nancy Schmalz said in a press release:

“Christmas Village is honestly so thrilled to be such a loved part of Charm City. So this year we are spreading the love by expanding and offering more vendor locations to enjoy for the very first time. We are so thrilled to have even more for our visitors to enjoy. We are honored to be part of such a great community. Don’t worry, foodies won’t be disappointed either as we will fire up the bratwurst, potato pancakes, Raclette Cheese sandwiches, and bacon on a stick. We can’t wait to raise a mug of Glühwein with you again, Baltimore. Thank you for your continued support over all the previous seasons – and we can’t wait to spend the holiday season with you.”

