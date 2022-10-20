WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox takes over our classroom and will speak about his best selling workbook, Addicted To White The Oppressed In League with the oppressor: A Shame-Based Alliance. Before Dr. Fox, Garveyite Brother Senghor Baye previews the 2nd International Be Clean Campaign Community Cleanup. Ron Bethea starts the program by updating us on the opportunities in Renewable Energy.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Jerome E. Fox, Senghor Baye & Ron Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com