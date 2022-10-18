Griot Baba Lumumba & Dr. Maat l The Carl Nelson Show

Griot Baba Lumumba From Umoja House in Washington, D.C. returns to our classroom to provide us with some thought-provoking topics. Baba Lumumba will explain the difference between Comualism and Individualism. In addition, Baba Lumumba will discuss why we should tackle our internal issues first. Before Baba Lumumba, Dr. Maat will describe the African origin of the STEM programs.
