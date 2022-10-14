Baltimore County Offering A Week Long Series Of Free Flu Shot Clinics

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County health officials are preparing for what is expected to be an aggressive flu season by offering a weeklong series of free flu shot clinics for county residents.

This will also include mobile flu clinics in an effort to reach more residents.

Beginning Oct. 22 through Oct. 27, there will be mobile clinics in seven locations throughout Baltimore County with additional evening and weekend hours to help ensure everyone can have access to a shot.

Recent CDC data shows that Maryland’s flu levels are low so far however, Virginia and D.C. are seeing more moderate levels.

Health officials recommend residents preregister for a shot at a Baltimore County clinic, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Baltimore County residents can call the Department of Health at 410-887-3816 for more information or click here.

