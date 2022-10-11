Suspected Russian Asset Tulsi Gabbard Leaves ‘Anti-White’ Democratic Party Because Of ‘Wokeness’

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Former Hawaii Congresswoman and failed presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party in part because she claimed it was actively working “to undermine our God-given freedoms.”

Gabbard’s announcement seemingly came out of nowhere, if not extremely delayed after it had been widely established that she was against Democratic principles despite having campaigned and being elected to office as an avowed member of the Party. She claimed Democrats were racist against white people and “racializing every issue” as a primary reason for her departure.

Her announcement conspicuously excluded any reference to the strong suspicion that she has been a Russian asset all along working to destroy the Democratic Party.

Gabbard made sure to use Republican-friendly, Democrat-disparaging catchphrases like “wokeness” and a narrative that mirrors that of right-wing extremists within the Republican Party. She invited other like-minded Democrats to leave the Party alongside her.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that’s under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoking anti-white racism; who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, that are enshrined in our Constitution; who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality; who demonize the police that protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans; who believe in open borders; who weaponize the national security state to go after their political opponents; and above all, who are dragging us ever-closer to nuclear war,” Gabbard said in a video accompanying the tweet she used to announce her intention to leave the Democratic Party. “Now, I believe in a government that’s of the people, by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite. Now, I’m calling on my fellow commonsense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so-called woke democratic party ideologues are taking our country, then I invite you to join me.”

Gabbard didn’t provide a hint as to what lies in her future after leaving the Democratic Party, but cynics speculating could be forgiven for wondering if it included a collaboration with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After all, Putin was Gabbard’s biggest political donor last year, according to a Forbes article that referred to the former Congresswoman as a “Putin apologist.”

Lest we forget that Gabbard filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit in 2020 over the belief that Hillary Clinton called her a “Russian asset.”

That same year, during a presidential debate, future Vice President Kamala Harris called out Gabbard’s Republican-adjacent status in a moment that all but sealed the congresswoman’s fate of being a Democratic outcast.

“I think that it’s unfortunate that we have someone on the stage who is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States who during the Obama administration spent four years full-time on Fox News criticizing President Obama,” Harris said before citing how Gabbard “buddied up to Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Donald Trump.”

The meritless lawsuit — which was dropped after several months — and the ostracization she faced from powerful Democrats starting more than two years ago suggested that it was only a matter of time before Gabbard defected altogether from the Party.

Gabbard did not mention what will come next for her, but if history is any indication, it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if she became a Republican, swore allegiance to Russia, or both.

SEE ALSO:

LA City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns In Shame After Racist Remarks Revealed

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s Racist Tirade On Brand For Trump’s Fascist MAGA Movement

The post Suspected Russian Asset Tulsi Gabbard Leaves ‘Anti-White’ Democratic Party Because Of ‘Wokeness’ appeared first on NewsOne.

Suspected Russian Asset Tulsi Gabbard Leaves ‘Anti-White’ Democratic Party Because Of ‘Wokeness’ was originally published on newsone.com