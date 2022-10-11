Baltimore City Leaders Set To Address Bill On Aging Vacant Homes

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore’s Economic and Community Development Committee is set to discuss a bill on vacant structures Tuesday morning.

As many city residents know, vacant housing is an issue that has been affecting Baltimore for many years.

According to reports, the legislation that leaders are set to discuss specifically deals with 311 complaint fines.

This means a law could go into place establishing a fee structure for repeated and justified requests to vacant properties.

Additionally, a fee would be assessed for each inspection.

It is being proposed in an effort to incentivize vacant property owners to address multiple complaints about their aging properties.

The story is developing and will be updated when new information becomes available.

