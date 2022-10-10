WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating the death of a detainee at Baltimore’s Central Booking and Intake Center.

According to authorities, officers found a 34-year-old man unresponsive early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

Correctional staff attempted to perform life-saving efforts but were ultimately unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m. by medical personnel.

The man entered the facility on July 1, according to reports. His identity is being withheld at this time until his next of kin is notified, authorities said.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Lawmakers Pass Legislation Banning Street Racing and Stunt Driving

As of now, his cause of death is unknown. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.

Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS Investigating was originally published on 92q.com