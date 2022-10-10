New WalletHub Study Ranks Columbia, Maryland As Safest City In U.S.

If you’re looking for a new place to settle down in Maryland, this might be the place for you!
A recently released Wallethub study finds that Columbia, Maryland is the safest city in the U.S. Baltimore was ranked 161 with Washington DC coming in at 168 and Philadelphia at 170.
St. Louis, Missouri was ranked the least safe. To determine where Americans feel the safest, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities using 42 key indicators of safety including: residents who are fully vaccinated and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and road quality.
Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!
Below are some of the findings from the study. Do any of them surprise you?
Traffic Fatalities per Capita
Fewest
1. Columbia, MD
2. Glendale, CA
3. Pearl City, HI
4. Honolulu, HI
5. Oxnard, CA
Most
T-173. Baton Rouge, LA
T-173. St. Louis, MO
T-173. Detroit, MI
T-173. Jackson, MS
T-173. Memphis, TN
Best City vs. Worst City: 36x Difference
Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita
Most
T-1. Washington, DC
T-1. New York, NY
T-1. Jersey City, NJ
T-1. St. Louis, MO
T-1. Chicago, IL
Fewest
172. Fontana, CA
173. Modesto, CA
174. Fremont, CA
175. Irvine, CA
176. Chula Vista, CA
Best City vs. Worst City: 7x Difference
Assaults per Capita
Fewest
1. Irvine, CA
2. Nashua, NH
3. Warwick, RI
4. Glendale, CA
5. Virginia Beach, VA
Most
T-173. Birmingham, AL
T-173. St. Louis, MO
T-173. Little Rock, AR
T-173. Detroit, MI
T-173. Memphis, TN
Best City vs. Worst City: 86x Difference
Hate Crimes per Capita
Fewest
1. Tampa, FL
2. Tulsa, OK
3. St. Louis, MO
4. Milwaukee, WI
5. Laredo, TX
Most
T-163. Salem, OR
T-163. Washington, DC
T-163. Seattle, WA
T-163. South Burlington, VT
T-163. Cleveland, OH
% of Uninsured Population
1. South Burlington, VT
2. Pearl City, HI
3. Fremont, CA
4. Worcester, MA
5. Warwick, RI
Highest
178. Dallas, TX
179. Houston, TX
180. Garland, TX
181. Laredo, TX
182. Brownsville, TX
- WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.
- Maryland Ranks Top 20 For Gender Equality
- Take A Look At 2022’s Least Diverse States In America
The post Columbia, Maryland Ranked Safest City In U.S. In New WalletHub Study appeared first on 92 Q.
New WalletHub Study Ranks Columbia, Maryland As Safest City In U.S. was originally published on 92q.com