Ashra Kwesi, Moses West & Belinda Parker Brown l The Carl Nelson Show

The Master Teacher Ashra Kwesi will update us on his recent trip to Kemet. Brother Kwesi will discuss African Ingenuity & Spirituality in The Building of the Pyramids. Before Brother Kwesi, inventor Moses West on how his water generators are used to assist areas with water shortages. Getting us started, activist Belinda Parker Brown From Louisana United International updates us on the arrest of Rev. Victor.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

