WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Birthday, WOL 1450 AM! On October 3rd, WOL 1450 hit the airways, starting what would become Radio One!

Flashback with us in the video below:

RELATED: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 75th Birthday!

RELATED: Our Founder Cathy Hughes Honored At The Inaugural Juneteenth Honors! [Watch Here]

Happy 42nd Anniversary WOL 1450 AM was originally published on woldcnews.com