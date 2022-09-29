DMV Get The First Look At The Wizards Before The New Season Starts At Their Annual Open Practice

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The new NBA season is right around the corner and to kick the 2022-2023 season off the Washington Wizards will hold their annual Open Practice for fans at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, October 11 starting at 6:00 pm!

Wizards fans will be able to watch and participate with the team at the open practice as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season. Last year the team held their open practice at Morgan State University, which the first time the team was hosted at an HBCU. This year their bringing it back to their home turf in Chinatown at Capital One Arena. At the open practice the team will entertain fans with skills challenges plus the Wizards Dancers, entertainers and G-Wiz will join the entire Wizards roster and coaching staff to celebrate the upcoming season.

Wizards alumni Phil Chenier and Gheorghe Mureșan will be onsite to sign autographs. Plus there will be gif photobooth, free snacks and Wizards’ fans with little ones can register for the Washington Wizards Kids and Cradle Club. Be the first 500 fans in attendance and you’ll receive a Classic Edition inspired t-shirt (photo below)

Doors open at 5:00 pm at the Capital One Arena F St. entrance, with seating and parking available on a first come, first serve basis. Also with Monumental Sports and Entertainment partnership with the nonprofit organization HeadCount this season, there will be volunteers available to help fans check their registration status and register to vote. You can also click the graphic below for more information on how to register to vote.

Take a look at last season’s open practice in the photos in the gallery below and the Wizards hope to see you show your support at this year’s open practice!

