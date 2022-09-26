Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett in Hospital After Car Crash

Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been taken to the hospital following a car crash after today’s practice. He’s said to have mild injuries.

This is a developing story.

Garrett attended practice in Berea on Monday morning. After he left the facility, seemingly on his way home, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road. There was a female passenger in the car, according to OSHP.

We have no official word on the details of the accident, or what Garrett’s – or the other driver or passengers’ – injuries are. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

