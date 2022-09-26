Two Maryland Men Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl Disguised As Candy

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

As Halloween approaches, now is the time for parents to be extra careful and to always double-check the candy children receive this season!

Officials announced that two Maryland men were charged with trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills into Connecticut.

According to the U.S. State’s Attorney for the District of Connecticut, 34-year-old Oscar Flores of Mount Rainer and 25-year-old Severo Alelar of Hyattsville were indicted by a federal grand jury in Hartford.

Court documents and statements made in court earlier this month revealed that the two along with others arrived at a meeting location in Wethersfield to sell nearly 15,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover DEA agent. Flores showed the pills to the agent before following his to “retrieve money” from a separate location.

While traveling to the location, a Rocky Hill officer attempted to stop the vehicle with Flores and Alelar for a traffic violation. The driver began to increase his speed and ran over a roadside curb onto the grass before being boxed in by law enforcement. Investigators searched the vehicle and found numerous Nerds candy boxes and Skittles candy bags containing thousands of fentanyl pills.

“Trafficking fentanyl is already and undoubtedly a serious offense, but one doesn’t have to stretch their imagination too far to consider how disguising fentanyl pills in children’s candy packaging, as we allege, can result in even more tragic consequences in the community,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. “I thank the DEA Task Force members for their work in this investigation and for taking this substantial quantity of fentanyl off the street.”

“Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison in order to profit and destroy people’s lives,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle. “Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take pills containing fentanyl off the streets, lives are undoubtedly saved. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative local, county and state law enforcement efforts in Connecticut and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices.”

Flores and Alelar were charged with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Each charge carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 40 years.

