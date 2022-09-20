WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

Well, this is some good news for the State of Maryland. In a recently released report by WalletHub, Maryland was found to be the second happiest state in the United States, coming in behind Hawaii!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
WalletHub compared 30 indicators of happiness to determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life including unemployment rates, depression and suicidal thoughts.
Below are the findings for Maryland:
- % of Depressed Adults – 8th
- Suicide Rate – 5th
- Number of Work Hours – 25th
- Volunteer Rate – 15th
- Separation and Divorce Rate – 20th
- Safety – 10th
- Share of Adults Feeling Active + Productive – 22nd
MEASUREMENT: 1=Happiness & 25=Average
The least happy state in the US was found to be West Virginia. Check out some of the findings below and tell us, do any of them surprise you?
Share of Adult Depression:
Lowest
1. Hawaii
2. California
T-3. Illinois
T-3. Florida
5. New Jersey
Highest
T-45. Louisiana
T-45. Arkansas
47. Vermont
48. Tennessee
49. Kentucky
50. West Virginia
Adequate-Sleep Rate
Highest
1. Colorado
2. Minnesota
3. Vermont
4. Nebraska
5. South Dakota
Lowest
46. Pennsylvania
47. Kentucky
48. Alabama
49. Hawaii
50. West Virginia
Sports Participation Rate
Highest
1. Utah
2. Colorado
3. Vermont
4. Washington
5. Oregon
Lowest
46. Oklahoma
47. Louisiana
48. Arkansas
49. Mississippi
50. Kentucky
Suicide Rate
Lowest
1. New Jersey
2. New York
3. Massachusetts
4. Rhode Island
5. Maryland
Highest
46. Idaho
47. New Mexico
48. Montana
49. Alaska
50. Wyoming
Work Hours
Fewest
1. Utah
T-2. Rhode Island
T-2. Oregon
T-2. Vermont
5. Massachusetts
Most
46. Louisiana
47. Texas
T-48. North Dakota
T-48. Wyoming
50. Alaska
Income Growth
Highest
1. California
2. Oregon
3. Washington
4. Rhode Island
5. Colorado
Lowest
46. Connecticut
47. Louisiana
48. North Dakota
49. Wyoming
50. Alaska
Divorce Rate
Lowest
1. Utah
2. North Dakota
3. New Jersey
4. Hawaii
5. Nebraska
Highest
46. Mississippi
47. Louisiana
48. Florida
49. New Mexico
50. Nevada
Click here to check out more findings from WalletHub!
SEE MORE NEWS:
The post WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S. appeared first on 92 Q.
WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S. was originally published on 92q.com