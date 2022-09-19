WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The University of Houston’s History & African American Studies Professor, Dr. Gerald Horne will discuss Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s reign and what it means for her current and former colonies. Dr. Horne will also talk about Russia’s retreat from Ukraine, Russia & China teaming up, and what it means for BRICS. In addition, Dr. Horne will look at elections in Brazil, Kenya, Angola, LA, and Georgia plus the immigration issue. Before we get to Dr. Horne, Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker examines the Federal Reserve, Digital currency, Cryptocurrency, the IMF & more.

Dr. Gerald Horne & Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com