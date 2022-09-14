Sony To Release Special-Edition ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ PS5 DualSense Controller With The Game

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Rejoice Krato fanatics for we’re only a stone’s throw away from finally continuing the saga of the forsaken Spartan when God of War: Ragnarok finally releases, and to ensure you have a helluva time Sony is dropping an exclusive controller along with the game.

Though the last God of War got it’s own limited-edition PS4 system, Sony has decided to simply release a controller and we’re not mad at the idea one bit. According to Tom’s Guide, the new God of War: Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller will be releasing on November 9th (along with the highly-anticipated game) and will boast a sleek “cool blue” and “ice white” colorway that wouldn’t look bad on some Retro Jordans (just sayin’).

Expect these to become a hot commodity and sell out quick as pre-orders for the God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition packages sold out within hours and those joints were going for $250+. Luckily we’ll have a minute to get ready for the controller’s pre-order.

The limited-edition God of War PS5 controller will be available starting November 9, but preorders will open on September 27 and we’ll update this article with a link once we have one. We expect the first wave to sell out very fast, but hopefully Sony is also preparing plenty of additional units for launch day.

We don’t know which retailers will be stocking the controller just yet, but it’s practically guaranteed to be available on PlayStation Direct and it could also be sold by retailers such as GameStop, Amazon and Best Buy. We will update this article once we have confirmed listings.

We’re definitely going to be copping a controller or two. Chances are if you miss out on this resellers will be hitting you in the head on the secondary market.

Check out the video for the special-edition God of War: Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when pre-orders go live on September 27th.

