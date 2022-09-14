R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

R. Kelly has been found guilty on 3 counts of videotaping himself sexually abusing his then 14-year-old goddaughter, a federal judge in Chicago has ruled.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kelly was on three of the first four indictments in the case.

After about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of three of the first four counts of the indictment, which charged the singer with the sexual exploitation of “Jane” for the purpose of producing child pornography. He was acquitted on a fourth count.

The jury’s decision on the remaining charges in the 13-count indictment were still being read in U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber’s courtroom.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

