Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Some Of Baltimore

A partial lift of the boil water advisory was announced Wednesday by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

The area south and southwest of U.S. Route 40, including the original precautionary area in Baltimore County is no longer under the advisory.

VIA WBAL-TV:

“After samples came back late this afternoon and evening, we have received clearance from (the Maryland Department of the Environment) to lift the precautionary boil water advisory immediately for a portion of Baltimore City and an area of concern in Baltimore County,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “It should be noted that the area for which the precautionary advisory is being lifted did not have any positive bacteria results, but it was necessary to ensure public health by retesting.”

Officials said they are waiting for data to confirm there is no E. coli before fully lifting the advisory. The advisory does remain in effect for portions of West Baltimore beginning from Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street and North Carey Street to North Pulaski Street.

Mayor Brandon Scott also announced 25% discount on water bills for the entire city of Baltimore. The mayor said thousands are still impacted and water distribution sites will remain up and running.

Baltimore Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said residents are asked to flush their water system for about 15 minutes.

Below is what you need to know if the advisory has been lifted from your area:

Run all cold water taps for 15 minutes.

If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold water.

Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.

After 15 minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest.

You should also flush your refrigerator’s water lines.

All ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batches.

Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons bleach to one gallon of water.

Apartment buildings and multi-story buildings should notify all residents, occupants and users of this procedure and flush starting the closest tap to the water connection moving outward.

