The Faith Brothers, Evan Milligan, Dr. Ricky Scott & Missippi Rapid Response Coalition Members l The Carl Nelson Show

Members of the Missippi Rapid Response Coalition take over the classroom to update us on the water crisis in Jackson, MS. The predominately Black town has been without drinking water for weeks. Before we hear from the panel, activist Evan Milligan will talk about his upcoming Supreme Court case on redistricting. We’ll also talk politics with Voter Rights Advocate Dr. Ricky Scott. The Faith Brothers will close out the program.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST.

