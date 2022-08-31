Amazon To Close Two Different Warehouses In Hanover And Essex

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon announced Wednesday that they will be closing two warehouses in the Baltimore area, affecting over 300 employees.

The warehouses are located in Hanover and Essex. A spokesperson for the company said nearly 350 employees will be affected but they are been offered employment at new facilities nearby.

“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities. As part of that effort, we’ll be closing our delivery stations in Hanover and Essex and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities including onsite parking and breakrooms with Canteen vending,’” the spokesperson said.

The warehouses are set to close on Oct. 25.

