17 Baltimore City Public Schools To Dismiss Early Monday & Tuesday Due To Lack Of AC

It’s the first day of school for thousands of Baltimore City students, however for some, the day will be cut short due to rising temps and a lack of air conditioning in the building.

Several schools will be dismissing early on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 as temperatures are forecasted to reach the lower 90s.

Below are the schools set to dismiss early along with the times:

Schools with Bell Start times 7:30-7:45 a.m. will be released at 11:30 a.m.

Baltimore City College

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

Furley Elementary School

Gardenville Elementary

New Era Academy

Empowerment Academy

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School

Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

Pimlico Elementary/Middle School

Schools with Bell Start times 8:00-8:45 a.m. will be released at 12:30 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

City Springs Elementary/Middle School

National Academy Foundation

Baltimore Montessori/Middle School

The Mount Washington School (lower building)

Schools with Bell Start times 9:00-9:15 a.m. will be released at 12:45 p.m.

Westport

Youth Opportunity

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School

