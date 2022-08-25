WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Kemetologist Tony Browder will update us on his excavation project in Kemet. Brother Tony will also discuss how we should celebrate our ancestors who have made their transition. Before we hear from Brother Tony, Reparations advocate Kaam Howard provides the latest Reparations information. Getting us started DC activist Malik Farakan on this weekend’s Cease-Fire event in WDC.

Tony Browder, Kaam Howard & Malik Farakan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com