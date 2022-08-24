Marylanders Encouraged To Apply For Student Loan Tax Credit

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Listen up, Maryland! President Joe Biden recently shared his plans to cancel a portion of student debt for millions of Americans, but there may be even more relief for thousands of Marylanders.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission is encouraging Maryland taxpayers who have incurred at least $20,000 in undergraduate and/or graduate student loan debt with at least $5,000 in outstanding student loan debt to apply for the Maryland Tax Relief Credit.

Priority will be given to applicants who:

Did not receive a tax credit in a prior year.

Were eligible for in-state tuition.

Graduated from an institution of higher education located in Maryland.

Have higher debt burden to income ratios.

The application deadline is Sept. 15. For more information, click here.

