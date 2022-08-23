WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox returns to our classroom on Tuesday morning. Dr. Fox contends there are five core white values that many Blacks are addicted to which give way to white domination. Dr. Fox claims to have the solution for White Addiction. Before we hear from Dr. Fox, DC-based activist Preacher William Lamar explains why Faith leaders should be involved in Voting Rights. Getting us started, award-winning author Lawrence Jackson debuts his book on Billie Holidays’ Baltimore days.

Dr. Jerome E Fox, William Lamar & Lawrence Jackson l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com