adidas Drops RPT-02 SOL Solar-Powered Headphones

For the past few years adidas’ popularity has been skyrocketing out in these streets and now they’re looking to expand beyond the word of sports attire and right into audio electronics?

According to The Verge, adidas is set to drop some next-level headphones that aren’t just wireless, but also solar-powered. This past Tuesday the three-stripe brand announced the RPT-02 SOL is on the way and will be a self-charging Bluetooth set of headphones that will no doubt be a hit amongst music lovers across the board.

Featuring Exeger’s Powerfoyle solar cells that are built right into the recycled plastic headband, the tech being used on the RPT’s is the same used to power the Urbanista Los Angeles Solar-powered headphones that released last year that boasted 80 hours of battery life.

We haven’t tried the Adidas headset yet, but the solar tech totally worked when my colleague Jon Porter tried it in the Urbanistas. Even indoors, without leaving them to charge in the sun, we saw impressively low battery drain. “The beauty of the Los Angeles headphones is that you don’t really have to think about it,” Jon wrote. Adidas makes no mention of active noise cancellation (something the Los Angeles has) or any fancy audio codecs, but it does have IPX4 water resistance, a microphone, and a USB-C port for backup charging.

If the adidas RPT-02 SOL’s are similar to the Urbanista joints, best believe you’ll see these all over the streets on heads rocking Yeezy’s and Slides like they’re spokespeople for adidas or something.

The RPT-02 SOL’s are currently on sale for $229 on adidas.com.

Will you pick up a set? Let us know in the comments section below.

