WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice Malik Zulu Shabazz updates on the fight to get Justice for the Emmitt Tills family. Before we hear from attorney Malik, Dick Gregory’s son Yohance Gregory discusses his dad’s legacy on the fifth anniversary of his dad’s transition.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dick Gregory’s Son Yohance Gregory & Malik Zulu Shabazz l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com