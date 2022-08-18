DA In Young Thug YSL Case Says Witness Threatened By Gang Supporters

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

New developments have come forth regarding Young Thug and the RICO case against his YSL outfit. According to a new report, the DA in the case says that gang supporters reportedly threatened a witness in the ongoing matter.

As reported by local outlet WSB-TV, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis states that her office discovered a document along with a portion of a prosecution witness statement posted to social media. As the outlet states, the leak of the document and statement has put that witness reportedly in harm’s way by supporters of the gang lifestyle.

With Willis bringing the full brunt of her office down on the YSL collective, the lawyer for Young Thug, the supposed leader of the alleged gang, shared a statement about the leak and its untimely appearance in a delicate time ahead of a full trial to come next year.

“Whomever is placing items of discovery online is not doing anybody a favor. It is totally inappropriate to try this case in social media. This case will be tried fairly and justly in Fulton County Superior Court,” Brian Steel said.

“Mr. Williams has committed no crime whatsoever. I look forward to the commencement of the jury trial,” Steel added.

Back in July, a New York Times report stated that witnesses were allegedly threatened by affiliates of YSL to the point the court ordered the defense teams for the defendants to withhold contact information from their clients.

