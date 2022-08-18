WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The school year is beginning and students are moving back onto campus would be a good sign in a perfect word, however, it seems like we can’t catch a break.

The University of Maryland College Park reported its first known case of Monkeypox on campus.

The school announced its findings on Wednesday. “The staff member has taken all necessary medical steps and is doing well,” University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos wrote in an email to the campus community. “We have already responded with appropriate cleaning and disinfection measures, as guided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, to help ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff.”

She also added that it is “likely” that there will be cases on campus as the disease spreads around the world.

Students, teachers and staff are encouraged to take preventative measures including avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have rashes similar to Monkeypox and objects they may have used. Everyone is also encouraged to wash their hands often and to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Anyone on campus who develops symptoms is asked to call the University Health Center or their Primary Care Physician.

In Maryland, there are 349 cases of Monkeypox, the CDC confirmed.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post University Of Maryland College Park Reports First Case Of Monkeypox appeared first on 92 Q.

University Of Maryland College Park Reports First Case Of Monkeypox was originally published on 92q.com