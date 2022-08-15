WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

University of Houston Professor Gerald Horne will examine the FBI’s attack on the African Peoples Socialist Pary’s compounds & Donald Trumps Florida Home. Dr. Horne will also discuss if the Democrats have increased their chances in the Fall elections and the US’ relationships with China & Iran & more. Before we hear from Dr. Horne, Ron Lacks, Henrietta Lacks’ grandson, updates us on the family lawsuit. We’ll start the week with award-winning illustrator & author Gordan James.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Gerald Horne, Ron Lacks & Gordan James l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com