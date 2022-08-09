“Freeway” Rick Ross, Activist Belinda Parker Brown & Ronald K. Bethea l The Carl Nelson Show

On today’s show author and convicted drug trafficer “Freeway” Rick Ross, who is best known for the drug empire he established in Los Angeles, California, in the early to mid 1980s. He was sentenced to life in prison, though the sentence was shortened on appeal and released in 2009. He’ll share how all this happened and what he did to turn his life around. Also Louisiana Activist Belinda Parker Brown and Ronald K. Bethea, the President of The National Association of Blacks in Solar (NASB).
