WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Actor Roger E. Mosley, famed for playing T.C. in 1980’s hit TV show Magnum P.I. has passed away. He was 83.

Mosley reportedly died on Sunday morning (August 7). The character actor’s daughter, Cha-a Moslery, told the Los Angeles Times that he sustained injuries in a car crash on Thursday (August 4) in Lynwood. He died surrounded by family at Cedar-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

For eight seasons, Mosley portrayed helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, a trusty friend of main character Thomas Magnum (played by Tom Selleck). The Los Angeles native also appeared in the reboot of the series, although as a different character. He is also famed for appearing in Blaxploitation classic The Mack. That’s his Olinga character’s voice heard on the intro to Willie Hutch’s “Brothers Gonna Work It Out” from the film’s soundtrack.

Other television shows Mosley appeared in include Sanford & Son, Night Court, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch, amongst others. He is survived by three children.

Rest in powerful peace Roger E. Mosley.

RIP T.C.: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies From Car Crash Injuries was originally published on hiphopwired.com