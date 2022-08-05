Warner Bros. Has A 10-Year Plan For Their DCEU Film Franchises

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Needless to say that the DCEU has been all kinds of struggle following the promising release of Man of Steel back in 2013. But with new corporate leaders in charge, they might actually be able to turn things around in the coming…decade.

According to The Wrap, DCEU have decided to model their cinematic superhero universe after Marvel’s MCU and will initiate a 10-year plan to release DC films though we’re not sure if that means it’ll be a continuing story arc that spreads across each individual film for years or if it’s just a plan on when to release films according to demand.

“You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” Zaslav said. “And the ability to drive those all over the world with great story is a big opportunity for us. We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business. We’re going to focus where there will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC.”

The revelation comes as Warner Bros. continues to feel the backlash for shelving their Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace. While many in the Latino community were excited to see a Latina Batgirl do her thing on the big stage, Warner Bros. decided it wasn’t meant to be and canceled any kind of release. That’s something Zaslav addressed saying “We’re not going to release any film before it’s ready. We’re not going to release a film to make a quarter… the focus is gonna be how do we make each of these films, in general, as good as possible. But DC is something that we think we could make better and we’re focused on it now.”

If Warner Bros. want any chance of rescuing their floundering DCEU they need to either bring Henry Cavill back as Superman or recast the role and have a new Superman involved in as many forthcoming DC films as possible to establish his presence.

Unfortunately for Warner Bros. they have comic book gold in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga which is set in a world where not a single superhero exists to interact with the villainous duo. Then you have the surprise hit of 2022 in The Batman which is set in another reality where Robert Pattinson’s Batman is the lone superhero on earth.

If Warner Bros. has a 10-year plan set in motion, they need to address a few loose ends before it can really be successful and leave fans satisfied.

What do y’all think of the 10-year plan for Warner Bros’ DCEU? Let us know in the comments section below.

Warner Bros. Has A 10-Year Plan For Their DCEU Film Franchises was originally published on hiphopwired.com