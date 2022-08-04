First Lady Jill Biden Is Excited To Be Back Teaching At Northern Virginia Community College

The start to the school year is right around the corner and thousands of teachers are heading back to the classroom this fall including our First Lady Jill Biden.

“Dr. B.” which is the name she prefers her students to call her, will return to continue teaching English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College. In 2021, Jill Biden became the first first lady to maintain a full-time job outside the White House. She taught at NOVA during the eight years her husband was vice president. Jill Biden says she didn’t doubt that she could keep teaching as first lady and overcame the skepticism that she could handle both jobs by instructing her staff to “figure it out.”

In a new interview in the September issue of Real Simple magazine, Jill Biden shares how she balances it all since “people were a little skeptical. Could I truly do it, since I was the first one to try it?,” she said. “But I knew I wanted to teach.” She continued “I saw it work then, and I knew we could figure out how to do it now”

During this interview, she also offers marriage advice to newlyweds hoping to celebrate 45 years of marriage as she and President Joe Biden did on June 17. Joe Biden, 79, lost his first wife and infant daughter when the car she was driving collided with a truck in Delaware just before Christmas 1972. His two young sons were gravely injured. Jill Biden, 71, was divorced from her first husband. Jill shares that “You have to work in any relationship, but especially in marriage. It’s not always 50/50,” she said. “Sometimes you lean on him, sometimes he leans on you. Sometimes he’s super busy and I have to pick up a lot of it, or vice versa.”