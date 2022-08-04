Omali Yeshitela, Rev. Edward Pickney & Pianky Amon Rah l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Chairman of the African People’s Socialist Party returns to our classroom on Thursday morning. Omali Yeshitela is regarded as one of the most powerful proponents of the African Liberation Movement. Chairman Omali will update on last Friday’s FBI raid on his compound. The Chairman will also discuss the upcoming Black is Back Conference. Before Chairman Omali, Rev. Edward Pickney reports on the water issues in Benton Harbor, Michigan. To Get us started Brother Pianky Amon Rah.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

