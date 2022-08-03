Bill Carpenter, Captain Andrew & The Faith Brothers l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Music Journalist Bill Carpenter checks into our classroom on Wednesday Morning. Bill will explain how House Music moved from the Underground to the Mainstream. Before Bill, Captain Andrew of the NOI in Baltimore details the group’s works with the city’s disenfranchised youngsters. Captain Andrew will also share some of the outreach programs instituted by The Nation. We will close out the program with The Faith Brothers.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

