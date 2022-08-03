6 People Shot, 1 Dead in Northeast DC Mass Shooting

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

There was more violence in D.C. on Monday as police report that 6 people have been shot in Northeast, D.C., and one person is dead. This mass shooting took place on the 1500 block of F Street NE, and an investigation is underway.

Police say the call came in at 8:37 p.m. for a reported shooting outside the Azeeze Bates apartment complex. D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III stated during a press conference at the scene of the crime that each of the victims are adult males. They have all been taken to local hospitals where they are currently receiving treatment.

This is a developing story and Police Chief Contee asks the public to assist police in the search for the shooters.

Source: Fox5

