DC Government Summer Hiring Fair [Register Here]

The District of Columbia’s Department of Human Resources (DCHR) will be hosting a summer hiring event on Thursday, August 11th and Friday, August 12th. The agencies participating will make on the spot job offers for nearly 1,000 vacancies in several industries to include health and human services, public safety, planning and economic development, internal services, education and operations and infrastructure.
Registration for the event will open on Friday, July 29th and close on Sunday, August 7th, at 11:59PM.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
