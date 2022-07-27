Presidential Vibes: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Tems & More Featured In Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of the year when we hand our forever President the aux chord, and he provides us with tunes to vibe to off the annual Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist.

It’s official, Barack Obama’s soul won’t be broken this summer. The former President shared his annual summer playlist on Twitter Wednesday (Jul.27).

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote in a tweet.

This year’s edition of the playlist that lives on Spotify features Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard” featuring Blxst, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Tems’ “Vibes Out,” and Doechii’s “Persuasive.” It also features Lil Yachty’s “Split/Whole Time,” The Internet’s “Under Control,” Vince Staples and DJ Mustard’s “MAGIC,” and much more.

Obama’s playlist shows off his eclectic taste in music and that he is always hip to what’s banging right now, so car rides with the 44th President of the United States are never a bore.

Get Your Read On With Obama’s Summer Reading List

Along with his music playlist, Obama also shared his Summer Reading List. “I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far. What have you been reading this summer?” he tweeted.

His list includes these works of literature:

Emily St.John Mandel’s Sea of Tranquility

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Velvet Was The Night

Ezra Klein’s Why We’re Polarized

Antoine Wilson’s Mouth To Mouth

Jennifer Egan’s The Candy House

Yascha Mounk’s The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart And How They Can Endure

Hanif Abdurraqib’s A Little Devil In America: In Praise of Black Performance

Hanya Yanagihara’s To Paradise

Jessamine Chan’s The School For Good Mothers

John le Carré’s Silverview

S.A. Cosby’s Razorblade Tears

Charmaine Wilkerson’s Black Cake

Lan Samantha Chang’s The Family Chao

Chris Herring’s Blood In The Garden: The Flagrant History of The 1990s New York Knicks

Shoutout to Barack Obama.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty

