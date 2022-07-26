Professor James Small, Holistic Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah & Darius Stanton l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Powertalker, PanAfrican Educator Professor James Small will discuss the attack on our image and what we can do about it. Professor Small will also update us on the TV series The Godfather of Harlem, he’s a consultant on the series. Following Professor Small, Holistic Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah explains how what we eat often contributes to our health problems. We’ll close out the program with the President of The Maryland Black Legislative Caucus Foundation, Darius Stanton. Darius will report on the group’s recent meeting & review the results of last Tuesday’s elections.

