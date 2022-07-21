Here’s A List Of Cooling Centers Across The Baltimore Region

We don’t have to tell you it’s hot and how dangerous the heat can be. However, we will help you to stay cool and safe as you head out.
Officials want to remind everyone to stay hydrated and to drink more fluids — regardless of activity levels. Don’t forget your fur babies either. If you are hot, so are they!
Below are some tips from the Maryland Department of Health on how to navigate the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing
- Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible
- Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them
- Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary
If you need to stop by a cooling center, here are some across the area:
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY
Anne Arundel County Police Department district station lobbies and community rooms open 24/7.
Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Annapolis Senior Activity Center: 119 South Villa Ave., Annapolis
Arnold Senior Activity Center: 44 Church Road, Arnold
Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center: 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park
O’Malley Senior Activity Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton
Pasadena Senior Activity Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena
Pascal Senior Activity Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Broadneck: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis
Brooklyn Park: 1 East 11th Ave., Baltimore
Busch Annapolis: 1410 West St., Annapolis
Crofton: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton
Deale: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale
Discoveries: The Library at the Mall: 2550 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis
Eastport-Annapolis Neck: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis
Edgewater: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Glen Burnie: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
Linthicum: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum
Maryland City at Russett: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
Mountain Road: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena
Odenton: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton
Riviera Beach: 8485A Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena
Severn: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn
Severna Park: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park
Annapolis
The city of Annapolis is opening the Roger “Pip” Moyer Community Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane) and the American Legion (1707 Forest Drive) as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from July 21 through July 24.
Water will be provided. Those visiting the cooling center at Pip Moyer Recreation Center will not have access to recreation activities. For more information, call the city’s Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.
BALTIMORE CITY AND COUNTY
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red extreme heat alert for July 21-24.
Baltimore City senior centers are open as cooling centers on Code Red extreme heat days, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on holidays.
Oliver Center Senior Center, 1700 Gay St.
Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Ave.
Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road
Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker St.
Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging, 4501 Reisterstown Road
The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services opens cooling centers on Code Red extreme heat days. Dates and times vary by location.
My Sisters Place Women’s Center (open to women and children only), 17 W. Franklin St., Monday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Manna House, 435 E. 25th St., Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Beans and Bread, 402 S. Bond St., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd St., Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Housing Authority of Baltimore City opens cooling centers on Code Red extreme heat days, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th St.
Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spellman Road
Community Cooling Center: ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Ave., Sunday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Arbutus: 855 Sulpher Spring Road, Arbutus
Catonsville: 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville
Cockeysville: 9833 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville
Essex: 1110 Eastern Blvd., Essex
Hereford: 16940 York Road, Hereford
Lansdowne: 500 Third Ave., Lansdowne
Loch Raven: 1046 Taylor Ave., Towson
North Point: 1716 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk
Owings Mills: 10302 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills
Parkville-Carney: 9509 Harford Road, Parkville
Perry Hall: 9685 Honeygo Blvd., Perry Hall
Pikesville: 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville
Randallstown: 8604 Liberty Road, Randallstown
Reisterstown: 21 Cockeys Mill Road, Reisterstown
Rosedale: 6105 Kenwood Ave., Rosedale
Sollers Point: 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk
Towson, 320 York Road, Towson
White Marsh: 8133 Sandpiper Cir., White Marsh
Woodlawn: 1811 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn
Baltimore County Senior Centers are open to the public weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 410-887-2040 to check locations before you visit.
Arbutus Senior Center: 855A Sulpher Spring Road, Arbutus
Ateaze Senior Center: 7401 Holabird Ave., Dundalk
Bykota Senior Center: 611 Central Ave., Towson
Catonsville Senior Center: 501 N. Rolling Road, Catonsville
Cockeysville Senior Center: 10535 York Road, Cockeysville
Edgemere Senior Center: 6600 North Point Road, Edgemere
Essex Senior Center: 600 Dorsey Ave., Essex
Fleming Senior Center: 641 Main St., Dundalk
Hereford Senior Center: Summit Manor, Second Floor, 510 Monkton Road, Hereford
Jacksonville Senior Center: 3605A Sweet Air Road, Phoenix
Lansdowne-Baltimore Highlands Senior Center: 424 Third Ave., Lansdowne
Liberty Senior Center: 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown
Overlea-Fullerton Senior Center: 4314 Fullerton Ave., Overlea
Parkville Senior Center: 8601 Harford Road, Parkville
Pikesville Senior Center: 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville
Reisterstown Senior Center: 12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown
Rosedale Senior Center: 1208 Neighbors Ave., Rosedale
Seven Oaks Senior Center: 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Perry Hall
Victory Villa Senior Center: 403 Compass Road, Middle River
Woodlawn Senior Center: 2120 Gwynn Oak Ave., Woodlawn
