Gun violence affects everything, including comedy shows. A gunman opened fire outside a North Carolina comedy club just before Craig Robinson of The Office fame was set to hit the stage.

Deadline reports that the gunman entered a spot called The Comedy Zone in Charlotte shortly after 9 PM with a gun and ordered everyone out of the club. The audience, and Robinson, took the advice and went to an adjoining venue next door.

Robinson actually took to Instagram to detail the incident.

“I’m performing at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was an active shooter in the comedy club. So they moved us over to this — there’s a concert going on so I thought I’d just share with y’all,” said Robinson in the video he posted. “I’m safe. I’m cool. It was wild I was in the green room and they’re like ‘everybody get out!’ It was a moment for sure.”

Reportedly the gunman did end up shooting, but out side the club. He was reportedly arrested, and the show was canceled.

Gunman Fires Shots At North Carolina Comedy Club Where Craig Robinson Was To Perform was originally published on hiphopwired.com