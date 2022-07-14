Daniel Kaluuya Officially Will Not Return For ‘Black Panther 2’

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Daniel Kaluuya’s appearance in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster film Black Panther looks like it will be a one-and-done deal, as it’s being reported that he officially will not return for the sequel.

According to reports, the Oscar-winning Kaluuya was asked to return to his role as W’Kabi, chief security officer and best friend to T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. He, unfortunately, had to back out of appearing in the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the schedule for filming would’ve conflicted with the schedule for Jordan Peele’s horror film (potentially) involving UFOs, Nope. Filming for Wakanda Forever began last March in Atlanta, Georgia. Kaluuya had already committed to star in Peele’s film before Disney and Marvel made their request. He’ll be starring in the movie alongside Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Keith David, and Barbie Ferreira.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most highly anticipated films. There have been no plot details released as of yet, but initial reports from 2020 from Disney stated that the role of T’Challa will not be recast in honor of Boseman’s portrayal of him. Instead, Wakanda Forever will explore the world of Wakanda in his absence, and all of the characters seen in the first movie. Ryan Coogler is directing the sequel as well as serving as a writer on the film. Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke have all returned to be in Wakanda Forever, and they’re joined by Dominique Thorne who was previously in Judas and The Black Messiah. The sequel has been in the news due to a couple of setbacks involving Wright, who returns to play Shuri, within the last year

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11th. Nope will be released in theaters on July 22nd.

