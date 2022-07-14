Colombian Cops Mistakenly Create Citywide Contact High While Burning Seized Weed

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The war on drugs is one that isn’t exclusive to America, with many of the narcotics used stateside coming as imports from other regions in the world.

Over in Colombia, authorities have for a long time practiced getting rid of confiscated drugs by way of an incineration process. However, that plan backfired in the Medellín suburb known as Bello when cops inadvertently caused a contact high throughout the town due to lingering smoke from the 1.5 tons of seized weed.

TMZ obtained the footage seen above, which shows a Bello resident recording what’s believed to be a huge hovering cloud of marijuana. The story goes that authorities have been confiscating weed from local dealers for the past two weeks, and decided to bring it to the burner after bagging up a fair share of baggies. Unfortunately, whoever was in charge of the incineration didn’t quite check the weather report. Heavy winds sent the smoke directly into town, even causing evacuations at nearby residences that believed a fire was underway.

Colombia has for a long time been shrouded with the reputation of being the face of illegal drug trade, with Medellín, Norte del Valle, Cali and North Coast being the four main drug trafficking cartels. While cocaine has been its most prized delicacy when it comes to drugs, instances like the weed-burning blooper in Bello prove that, well, Colombia is pretty much booming with a little bit of everything.

Although many of you are probably looking to book the next flight into Bello to partake in some naturally laced air, the overly-extended saga of Brittney Griner’s imprisonment in Russia over some hashish oil should tell you everything you need to know about the strict drug game in other countries.

Stay safe!

