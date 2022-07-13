BCPS Looking To Hire More Teachers For 2022-2023 Academic Year

Baltimore County Public School System is looking to hire more teachers ahead of the 2022-2023 academic school year in an effort to help ease the impacts of the nationwide teacher shortage.
WBAL-TV reports that the county school system has already hired 400 new staff members at its last check. Check out the opportunities/dates below.
NOTE: They are looking to hire substitute teachers as well.
Baltimore County Public School Job Fairs:
Wednesday, July 13, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Deer Park Middle Magnet School, 9830 Winands Rd., Randallstown 21133
Wednesday, July 13, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Franklin Middle School, 10 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown 21136
Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Lansdowne Middle School, 2400 Lansdowne Rd., Baltimore 21227
Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Woodlawn High School, 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Baltimore 21207
Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Dundalk High School, 1901 Delvale Ave., Baltimore 21212
Thursday, July 14, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Woodlawn Middle School, 3033 Saint Lukes Ln., Baltimore 21207
Thursday, July 14, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Dundalk Middle School, 7400 Dunmanway, Baltimore 21222
Thursday, July 14, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
Thursday, July 21, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
Thursday, July 28, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286
