Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with body fluid or monkeypox lesions.

Within one day of announcing that vaccine appointments were open, all the monkeypox vaccine appointments slots have been scheduled. To find out when more appointments will be available, check DC Health’s social platforms or sign-up at http://PreventMonkeypox.dc.gov to get updates.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2022 Monkeypox outbreak in 2022 in DC:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first U.S. monkeypox case on May 18, 2022. In May 2022, Massachusetts confirmed a monkeypox case in a patient with recent travel to Canada; Texas and Maryland each reported a case in 2021 in people with recent travel to Nigeria. Since early May 2022, the United Kingdom has identified nine cases of monkeypox; the first case had recently traveled to Nigeria. None of the other cases have reported recent travel.

On May 26, 2022, DC Health issued a Health Notice for District of Columbia Health Care Providers with clinical recommendations and reporting requirements for any suspected cases.

On June 4, 2022, the DC Public Health Lab confirmed the first positive Orthopoxvirus case in a District resident who reported recent travel to Europe.

On June 27, 2022, DC Health announced the eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccinations in the District.

(Timeline provided by dchealth.dc.gov)

All DC Monkeypox Vaccine Appointments Are Filled But Here’s When More Will Be Available was originally published on kysdc.com