Convicted Predator R. Kelly Will Have To Undergo Sexual Disorder Therapy After His Release

Convicted sexual predator R.Kelly won’t see daylight until he’s 80 if he serves the entire 30 years Judge Ann M. Donnelly slapped him with on Thursday (Jun.29). If and when he gets out, life will be different for the pied piper of R&Pee.

R.Kelly Will Be Good Friends With His Probation Officer

TMZ reports there will be a strict set of guidelines R. Kelly will have to follow when he is released from prison. The disgraced singer will have to undergo mental health treatment and therapy for an “unspecified sexual disorder” and, of course, stay away from anyone under 18.

As we reported … prosecutors said Kelly is especially menacing to society, because he’d continued his criminal behavior for years after standing trial in Chicago for sex crimes. Seems that struck a chord with the judge, who ordered Kelly must inform anyone choosing to live with him that he is a sex offender.

The only way he’ll be allowed to be around someone under 18 is if it’s a family member, or it’s in a therapeutic setting with a “responsible adult” present — ditto for associating with convicted sex offenders. And, all of the above scenarios would first have to be approved by his probation officer.

According to court documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site, R.Kelly will be under supervised release for five years once he leaves prison.

R.Kelly and his probation officer will be his best friend and will definitely be in the studio with him as he lays down those tracks he wrote while he was locked up all those years.

Kelly is not out of the woods yet, either. He still faces charges in another federal trial and two other state trials, and if he is convicted, he will face even more restrictions and time behind bars.

