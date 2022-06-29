Need Some Plans? 5 Family Friendly Activities To Do In Baltimore This Fourth Of July

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We know a lot of us are off this Fourth of July weekend and need something to keep the kids entertained, satisfied, and most importantly: SAFE.

Here are five family-friendly things happening in the Baltimore area this weekend:

“Fireworks, Picnic Blankets, Games, Face Painting, Food, and Great Views! What more could you want? This is Family Friendly and Alcohol-Free.”

Location: Top of the World Observation Level 401 East Pratt Street 27th Floor Baltimore, MD 21202 4th of July Weekend Celebration at Port Discovery “Join Port Discovery on 4th of July weekend for science, art projects and interactive performances to celebrate the holiday. Create your own flag, play with prop 4th of July cookout food and learn about what makes them so realistic, watch a program that celebrates American composer John Philip Sousa and more!” Date: Monday, July 4, 2022 Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Location: Port Discovery Children’s Museum 35 Market Place Baltimore, MD 21202 Celebrate on the Water at Middle Branch Park “Experience the shores of the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River as the skies come alive with music, art and fireworks.” Date: Monday, July 4, 2022 Time: 1 PM – 10PM Location: Middle Branch Park 3301 Waterview Ave. Baltimore 21230 Red, White and Zoo! “Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Zoo! Grab your camera and watch as the Zoo’s animals receive special Fourth-of-July-themed treats.” Date: Monday, July 4, 2022 Time: 10 AM – 4 PM Location: 1 Safari Place Baltimore, Maryland 21217

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — GALLOWAY POINT

Saturday July 02 8:50 PM – 9:20 PM

1400 Chesapeake Ave., Middle River, 21220

Rain date: July 3

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — BIG TRUCK FARM BREWERY

Saturday July 02 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM

19919 Cameron Mill Rd.

Rain date: July 9

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — JACKSONVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Saturday July 02 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM

3400 Hillendale Heights Road, 21131

Rain date: July 9

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — FULLERTON PARK

Sunday July 03 9:00 PM – 9:30 PM

4400 Fullerton Ave.

Rain date: July 14

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — WOODHOLME COUNTRY CLUB

Sunday July 03 9:30 PM – 10:00 PM

300 Woodholme Ave., 21208

Rain date: TBD

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — OREGON RIDGE PARK

Sunday July 03 9:40 PM – 10:10 PM

13555 Beaver Dam Rd.

Rain date: None

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — SUBURBAN CLUB

Sunday July 03 10:30 PM – 11:00 PM

7600 Park Heights Ave.

Rain date: July 5

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — CATONSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Monday July 04 9:15 PM – 9:45 PM

421 Bloomsbury Ave, Catonsville, 21228

Rain date: July 9

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — GRANGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Monday July 04 9:20 PM – 9:50 PM

2000 Church Rd.

Rain date: July 5

FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS — LOCH RAVEN ACADEMY LOWER FIELD

Monday July 04 9:20 PM – 9:50 PM

8101 LaSalle Rd., Towson, 21286

Rain date: July 5

Need Some Plans? 5 Family Friendly Activities To Do In Baltimore This Fourth Of July was originally published on 92q.com