American women woke up today to a world changed against their favor following the Supreme Court’s shocking ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, subsequently making the right to an abortion unconstitutional.

As many across the nation are still trying to make sense of the decision, politician and longtime Black activist Rev. Al Sharpton has stepped up to give his opinion on a truly horrifying day in American history.

In addition to letting his voice be heard on social media (seen above), Sharpton sat down with music exec Kevin Liles of 300 Ent. shortly after the news was announced earlier today. The two were having a discussion in partnership with Nasdaq on the topic of Juneteenth, Black Music Month and how the culture is moving forward.

Rev was then asked to speak on his feelings regarding the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how he thinks it will affect us on a larger scale. Take a look at what he had to say below:

“The first thing is, it is going to disproportionately impact our community, the Black community, because we are the ones that can least afford to find other ways to deal with if we decide to not have a child.

Secondly, I think that it is definitely a slap in the face of people’s right to choose. I don’t understand how we can in one breath say that we want to make sure that all children are born, but then once they’re born we cut off all the services for the children. They love the embryo and hate the baby.

You cut off childcare, you cut off daycare, you cut off things for public education — so you love me in the womb, but when I come out the womb you try and kill me while I’m alive?”

As per usual, the good Rev is speaking nothing but facts. Watch the full clip below, and say a little prayer today for the women in your life:

Rev. Al Sharpton Says Roe v. Wade Overturn Will Disproportionately Impact Black People was originally published on blackamericaweb.com