Griot Baba Lumumba & International Journalist Obie l The Carl Nelson Show

Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in WDC returns to our classroom on Tuesday Morning. Baba Lumumba always provides us with some thought-provoking discussions. This time around, Baba Lumumba will outline a strategy for Black Liberation. Baba Lumumba will also talk about our pre-occupation with teaming up with other groups. Before Baba Lumumba, International Journalist Brother Obie will discuss his latest Children’s Play.

