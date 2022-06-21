16 Shot, 5 Killed, In Baltimore Weekend Shootings Including Owner Of Popular Soul Food Restaurant

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Although many of us were celebrating and enjoying one another this weekend at Druid Hill Park for AFRAM, unfortunately, violence still continued throughout the city.

Sixteen people were shot and five people were killed over the weekend in city shootings including one of the co-owners of a popular soul food restaurant in Little Italy.

Forty-year-old Trevor White was one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar & Grill. He also attended AFRAM where he was included in a podcast that highlighted Black businessmen in Baltimore and urged other minorities to become entrepreneurs.

“Baltimore City is a great place to open a business start a business and build your footprint,” White said in the podcast. “My thing is the more businesses I can be a part of, the more businesses I can open, the more ability I have to employ people and get people to work.”

Hours later, he was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the scene on Lakeside Ave around 4:30 AM Saturday. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to WBAL-TV, a sign posted on the door of the restaurant reads: “Due to unfortunate events, RYMKS Bar and Grille will not be opening today (Monday). We look forward to your support in the future.”

In addition to White’s murder, Baltimore Police are investigating the murders of multiple others including a woman who was killed near a bus stop and a man found shot to death in a car on I-95.

Police said 16 shootings occurred from Friday-Sunday over Father’s Day weekend.

Via WBAL-TV: “The city has had 166 homicides so far this year, compared to 158 this time last year. There are 317 nonfatal shootings so far this year, compared to 323 at the same time in 2021.”

Police are investigating all incidents and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

